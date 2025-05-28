Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Credit Income Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Meta’s Institutional & Insider Data Fuels Bulls Despite Disparity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Uber Stock Ready to Ride Higher on Waymo Partnership
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.