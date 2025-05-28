Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.8%

BEP.UN stock opened at C$33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$40.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Patricia Dorn acquired 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$105,028.80.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

