Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ZBH opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.92 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

