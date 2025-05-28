SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

