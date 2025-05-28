Copia Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,098,000. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Pandi LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,604,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $271.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.42. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.