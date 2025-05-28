PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 4.5%

OTCMKTS:PTNDY opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It is also involved in the non-iron metal manufacturing industry. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

