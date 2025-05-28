PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 4.5%
OTCMKTS:PTNDY opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.26.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
