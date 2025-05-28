The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

