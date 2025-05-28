iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $400.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.80. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

