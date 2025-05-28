Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $6.81 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

