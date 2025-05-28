Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Acquires Shares of 642 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $365.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.48. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $275.07 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

