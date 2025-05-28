Thoma Capital Management LLC Invests $11.58 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 7.9% of Thoma Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,806,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.