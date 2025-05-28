134,918 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,918 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,238,000. Target comprises about 3.3% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.68.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

