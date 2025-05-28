Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $124,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

