Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2274 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

