Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue May 25 Dividend of $0.08 on June 16th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a may 25 dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 188.5% per year over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. This represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 114.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 72,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10,235.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

