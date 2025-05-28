MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.
About MidCap Financial Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MidCap Financial Investment
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Uber Stock Ready to Ride Higher on Waymo Partnership
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.