MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.