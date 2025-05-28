Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Northland Power Stock Up 2.7%

Northland Power stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

