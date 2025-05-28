Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

