Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,842 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after buying an additional 72,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

