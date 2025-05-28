DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

