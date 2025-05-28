Prostatis Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

