Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.