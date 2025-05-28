New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.24. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 45,220 shares trading hands.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About New Zealand Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.