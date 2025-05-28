Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 5.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$100,000.00. 9.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.