Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,615,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Itron by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Itron by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 196,396 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

