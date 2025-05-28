Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $261,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $435.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.