Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SW. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

View Our Latest Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.