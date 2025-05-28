Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 9,301 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 589.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.35.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5%

ATO stock opened at $156.42 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

