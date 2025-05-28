Copia Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.