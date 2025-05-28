36,359 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

