83,723 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Lighthouse Financial LLC

Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCSH stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
