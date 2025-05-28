Aegis Wealth Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GSK by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

GSK Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

