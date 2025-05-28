24,101 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

