Aegis Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,082 Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 297,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

