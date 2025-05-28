Aegis Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,193 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,389,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,289,000 after buying an additional 585,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

