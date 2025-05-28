2,394 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

