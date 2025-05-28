Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 109500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Aurania Resources Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

