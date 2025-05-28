Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Should You Buy?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 386,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 75,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Innovotech Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 2.63.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
Featured Articles
