Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Baxter International has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. Baxter International has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on BAX
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
- What is a support level?
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.