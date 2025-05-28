DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

