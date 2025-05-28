DSG Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,921 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,242,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,720 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 114,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after acquiring an additional 661,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qalhat Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $124.48.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

