Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Camden Property Trust makes up 0.8% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 547.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,907 shares of company stock worth $824,860. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

