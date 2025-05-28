Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.
Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance
BBU stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.28. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBU
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Business Partners
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.