Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $808,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,585.68. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,987 shares of company stock worth $422,141. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.