Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 35% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 35% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 313,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,558% from the average session volume of 18,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
