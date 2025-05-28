Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 43,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $276.93 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.87.

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

