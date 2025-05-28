Nestegg Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nestegg Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,971,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after buying an additional 439,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,399.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 276,425 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,056,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 108,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $862.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
