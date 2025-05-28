Prostatis Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1,296.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.