Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

