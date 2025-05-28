Prostatis Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3243 per share. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

